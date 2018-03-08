Pedestrian struck, seriously injured in east Charlotte - | WBTV Charlotte

Pedestrian struck, seriously injured in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A pedestrian was rushed to the hospital after being struck in east Charlotte Thursday afternoon.

According to medical officials, the incident happened in the 5700 block of Independence Boulevard.

The person was transported to Carolinas Medical Center with serious injuries.

There's no word on what happened in the accident.

This is a developing story and no further information has been released.

