High-speed police chase of stolen car leads to arrest in Burke County

A man was arrested for fleeing police in a stolen car at rates of more than 100 miles per hour in Burke County Tuesday.

Gary Hutchinson II, 33, was arrested and charged with flee to elude arrest and possession of a stolen vehicle.

On Tuesday around 9 p.m., a Burke County deputy was advised that a stolen 1993 Honda Civic was entering Burke County from Hickory.

The deputy located the vehicle on Highway 70 near East Burke Boulevard, initiated his blue lights and siren on Cavalier Way but the driver failed to stop.

The driver was pursued down Miller Bridge Road, onto Highway 18 South, and onto NC 10 with speeds reaching in excess of 100 mph.

The Burke County Deputy was joined by Catawba County Sheriff’s Office and Highway Patrol on NC 10, in Catawba County.

Highway Patrol deployed spike strips on the roadway which did cause some of the tires to deflate.

The driver slowed down, turned onto Highway 127 in Hickory, pulled over and surrendered himself to officers.

The passenger, a female, was not charged.

Hickory Police Department was notified regarding the recovery of the vehicle that had been stolen within the Hickory PD's jurisdiction.

