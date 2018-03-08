State will not seek death penalty in Catawba Co. murder case

The state will not seek the death penalty in the murder case against a man who reportedly killed a man in the doorway of his home after the alleged shooter had reportedly knocked on the door in November.

The alleged shooter is 45-year-old Tony Allen Brittain II of Claremont.

The assistant district attorney indicated during Catawba County Superior Court on Thursday that the state will not proceed with the case as a capital matter.

Brittain is accused of the Nov. 4, 2017, shooting death of 27-year-old Kevin Hefner.

Brittain is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The Court set his bond at $500,000 secured during Thursday’s hearing.

In his first court appearance in November, detectives said evidence showed that Brittain went to Hefner‘s home with a shotgun to collect a drug debt.

The suspect’s family though says it was about something else.

PREVIOUS STORY: Murder suspect appears in Catawba Co. court, family claims it was self defense

Cindy Brittain says her daughter was robbed of $500 earlier in the day. She says her husband went to Hefner’s home to ask him about that, and to try to get the money back.

She claims when Hefner opened the door he also opened fire on her husband and daughter.

“And he just fired back and apparently killed him.”

A neighbor, who did not want to be identified, said he heard several shots ring out at various times that afternoon and early evening but could not say if it was from the time that Hefner was killed.

He says it was not unusual to hear gunshots from that property.

Witnesses say investigators did recover a weapon at the home and found shell casings at the scene. Authorities would not confirm that but did say the investigation is not over.

The case remains under investigation by detectives with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.