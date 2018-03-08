$1 million bond set for man who threatened school shooting in Huntersville

A $1 million bond was set for a man who was arrested Thursday afternoon for threatening a school shooting in Huntersville.

On Feb. 16, the Huntersville Police Department responded to a call of a man who was threatening to carry out a school shooting.

Police initiated an investigation, officers interviewed 27-year-old Michael Buck regarding the alleged threats and following the interview, obtained warrants for his arrest.

Thursday, Buck was charged with making a false report concerning mass violence at an educational facility.

He is currently in the Mecklenburg County Jail with a $1 million bond.

The Huntersville Police Department says it takes all threats toward citizens seriously.

Police did not specify what school Buck made the threats against and no further information was released.

