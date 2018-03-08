Stray cat wanders into fire station, becomes 'Flame' the firehouse cat

About two years ago, the crew at the Belmont Fire Station in Greenville, SC, noticed a stray cat hanging around. They lured his affection with a can of chicken, which turned into regular feedings.

“We kind of kept it a secret from the Chief for a while,” said Engineer Jordan Lide.

The crew adopted the cat. They took him to the vet and had him neutered. He’s since become a beloved part of the firehouse and like “one of the guys”. The Chief came around to the idea too.

“Flame” has since become a sort of international star on social media. His Instagram page has more than 80,000 followers. The cat has appeared on the Harry Connick Jr. Show as well as been the guest of honor at an ASPCA event in New York City.

“He just kind of showed up one day and never left,” said firefighter Carson Couch.

