WBTV Sports Overtime: Queens prepares for the NCAA Division II tournament

By Nate Wimberly, WBTV Sports
After finishing the regular season with the best record in program history, Queens received an at large bid to the NCAA Division II tournament for the 3rd straight year.

And there is no substitute for that kind of experience in this pressure packed situation.

For more on the Royals as they look to make a run to the Elite 8, check out this edition of WBTV Sports Overtime.

