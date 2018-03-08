WBTV Sports Overtime: Queens prepares for the NCAA Division II tournament

After finishing the regular season with the best record in program history, Queens received an at large bid to the NCAA Division II tournament for the 3rd straight year.
And there is no substitute for that kind of experience in this pressure packed situation.
For more on the Royals as they look to make a run to the Elite 8, check out this edition of WBTV Sports Overtime.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.
1 Julian Price Pl.
Charlotte, NC 28208
(704) 374-3500
publicfile@wbtv.com
(704) 374-3788EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.