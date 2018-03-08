Four in custody in armed robbery near West Meck HS

Four people were taken into custody Thursday in connection with an armed robbery near West Mecklenburg High School.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the armed robbery happened in the 3200 block of Westerwood Drive. The robbery call came in around 10:47 a.m. from the 7400 block of Tuckaseegee Road, which is nearby.

The vehicle used during the robbery was recovered and officers say they "cleared a house" on Hudson Graham Lane.

Detectives are interviewing the four suspects, whose names have not been released.

Police do not believe any others were involved but say the investigation is ongoing.

