GOP official: RNC 'liked what they saw' during visit to Charlotte

Officials with the Republican National Committee were impressed with their recent visit to Charlotte as part of their work evaluating possible sites for the 2020 Republican National Convention, according to a senior Republican official with knowledge of the visit.

RNC staff was in Charlotte on Wednesday as part of an informal visit to familiarize themselves with the city, its infrastructure and other basic necessities to host the political gathering.

According to the Republican official, who spoke with WBTV on background to discuss information about the party’s internal deliberations, the visit was “said to have gone well and they liked what they saw.”

The city first confirmed in mid-February that it intended to submit a bid to host the event.

Previous story: City of Charlotte working on bid to host 202 Republican National Convention

Charlotte hosted the Democratic National Convention in 2012.

Among those who support the city’s bid to host the Republicans in 2020 is Democrat mayor Vi Lyles.

"We will have the opportunity to have the city showcased on the media for two to three days," Lyles said in an interview with WBTV in February. "I think that that is really good for growing our economy, giving our children a chance to learn about our democratic process and as well the opportunity for our hospitality industries to really earn the respect of the industry and make the opportunity for many people to work and earn income."

The deadline to submit a bid to host the event was originally at the end of February but city officials said that had been pushed back.

The senior Republican official told WBTV the city expects to have its bed finalized by next week.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.