GOP official: RNC 'liked what they saw' during visit to Charlotte

The South Carolina State Senate passed a bill that would change the default penalty of death to be done by electrocution.More >>
The South Carolina State Senate passed a bill that would change the default penalty of death to be done by electrocution.More >>
Coca-Cola Co. sold wine about 40 years ago, but got out of that business in 1983.More >>
Coca-Cola Co. sold wine about 40 years ago, but got out of that business in 1983.More >>
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the armed robbery happened in the 3200 block of Westerwood Drive.More >>
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the armed robbery happened in the 3200 block of Westerwood Drive.More >>
Deputies believe Jody Spurling, a 40-year-old released from an Alabama prison last year, was driving a stolen company truck when it was spotted by one of the company’s employees. And he's still on the run.More >>
Deputies believe Jody Spurling, a 40-year-old released from an Alabama prison last year, was driving a stolen company truck when it was spotted by one of the company’s employees. And he's still on the run.More >>
RNC staff was in Charlotte on Wednesday as part of an informal visit to familiarize themselves with the city, its infrastructure and other basic necessities to host the political gathering.More >>
RNC staff was in Charlotte on Wednesday as part of an informal visit to familiarize themselves with the city, its infrastructure and other basic necessities to host the political gathering.More >>