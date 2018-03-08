Student, employee report sex assaults on CPCC campus on same day

Police in Charlotte are investigating after two sexual assaults were reported on the campus of Central Piedmont Community College (CPCC) on the same day.

Both incidents happened Wednesday and investigators believe they were committed by the same person. The first case involved a student who was approached from behind and touched inappropriately around 2:30 p.m.

The second incident happened around three hours later and involved a CPCC employee who was groped from behind, according to campus officers.

After both assaults, the man responsible reportedly ran away.

Officers reviewed security footage of both incidents and determined that they involved the same suspect. That man, officials say, was previously banned from campus.

The suspect's name has not been released.

The assaults happened on the same day campus officials released more information about an alleged assault that took place at the college in late February.

Anyone with information about these or any other incidents is asked to call College Security at 704-330-6632.

