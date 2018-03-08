Man wanted, accused of sexually assaulting student, employee on CPCC campus

Warrants have been issued for a man after two sexual assaults were reported on the campus of Central Piedmont Community College (CPCC) on the same day.

Both incidents happened Wednesday and investigators believe they were committed by the same person, identified Friday as David Kenney.

The first case involved a student who was approached from behind and touched inappropriately around 2:30 p.m. The second incident happened around three hours later and involved a CPCC employee who was groped from behind, according to campus officers.

After both assaults, the man responsible - believed to be Kenney - reportedly ran away.

Officers reviewed security footage of both incidents and determined that they involved the same suspect. Officials say Kenney was previously banned from campus.

A campus spokesperson told WBTV that security recognized Kenney – who is not a CPCC student – from an incident back in January when he made some inappropriate comments to a student in the library.

Security was called and banned him from all CPCC campuses in Mecklenburg County. According to CPCC, Kenney came back Wednesday.

The assaults happened on the same day campus officials released more information about an alleged assault that took place at the college in late February.

CPCC is handling the investigation and obtaining warrants in these incidents, and CMPD is no longer assisting with that process.

Police say there was also a separate, unrelated sexual assault/rape call Wednesday. CMPD was canceled from that call and the personal information officer was advised the victim did not wish to pursue any further.

Anyone with information about these or any other incidents is asked to call College Security at 704-330-6632.

