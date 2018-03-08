12 new flu deaths reported in NC, bringing total to 276 for season

Twelve new flu deaths have been reported in North Carolina, bringing the total to 276 for the season.

The flu season started October 1. North Carolina health officials say the 12 new flu deaths were reported between Feb. 25 and March 3. There have been more than 200 flu deaths in South Carolina.

PREVIOUS: 18 new flu deaths reported in NC, bringing total to 253 for season

There are some signs of improvement.

According to WIS, the total number of flu cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in South Carolina dropped in the last week. DHEC reported 34 more lab confirmed deaths, but 26 of those can be attributed to previous weeks, WIS reported.

The flu season usually runs through May.

DHEC says the flu shot is the best protection against the flu. The agency is waiving administrative for the flu shot at its public health clinics.

Multiple flu infections in the same person are rare but not unheard of.

"It would be bad luck but it has happened - based on strains," said Michael Anthony "Tony" Moody, chief medical officer of Duke University's Human Vaccine Institute. "The strains tend not to circulate at the same time. You can catch them back to back to back like that."

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is urging people to protect themselves against the virus.

"We're in the middle of a nationwide flu epidemic and I'm asking North Carolinians to do their part to stay healthy and stop the flu from spreading," Cooper said in a statement.

