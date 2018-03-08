Nonprofit prepares to give away free prom dresses to Charlotte teens

Prom season is right around the corner and a local nonprofit is giving away brand new and nearly new prom dresses to teen girls in the Charlotte area for free!

This is a part of The Girl Talk Foundation’s 16th Prom Project event. The event will be held Saturday, March 10. However, event organizers said they are low on plus size dresses for this year's event.

Girl Talk organizers say they need the community’s help! They are asking anyone with new or gently used plus size formal dresses to d rop them off at ImagineOn in uptown Charlotte.

You can find a list of more d rop-off locations here.

