Want the biggest apartment for your buck? Don’t rent in Charlotte, survey says.

The grand opening for the SkyHouse apartments in uptown Charlotte. On average, $1,500 will get renters 1,430 square feet in Charlotte – much less than nearby cities and towns like Gastonia. (Credit: Mark Hames | The Charlotte Observer)

A rendering of the rooftop lounged planned at the 22-story Uptown 550 on Stonewall apartment building, under construction by Northwood Ravin. (Credit: Photo provided to the Observer courtesy of Northwood Ravin)

A view of the kitchen in a penthouse unit in Museum Tower on Tuesday, June 20, 2017. (Credit: David T. Foster III I The Charlotte Observer)

If you want a bigger apartment but don’t want to pay more for rent, you might have to look outside Charlotte.

While your money stretches further when renting in Charlotte than many other cities – you’ll get almost three times the square footage for the same price as in Washington, D.C. – surrounding areas are even cheaper, according to a new analysis. The study from Apartment List takes into account the average price-per-square-foot of apartments in each city, to figure out how many square feet $1,500 a month will rent you.

On average, $1,500 will get you 1,430 square feet of space in a Charlotte apartment. That’s not too far below the statewide average of 1,680 square feet.

But in the Charlotte region, there are some clear favorites if space is your main consideration.

Your money will get you a lot more space in outlying towns such as Kannapolis, Gastonia and Concord. There, $1,500 will buy you hundreds of additional square feet (Of course, if you work in Charlotte, you’ll likely pay for that extra space in the form of a longer commute).

Here’s a look at rent in the Charlotte area, based on the average price-per-square-foot:

These are just averages, however. At the newest and fanciest buildings in Charlotte – especially high-rises like the Museum Tower and Ascent – $1,500 might not even get you the smallest apartment. In fact, at Ascent, adjacent to Romare Bearden Park, a 472 square-foot studio apartment will set you back $1,660 a month.

Charlotte compares favorably to other N.C. cities, according to Apartment List. In Raleigh, you’ll get 1,470 square feet for $1,500, compared to 1,380 square feet in Durham and 1,230 square feet in Asheville.

And compared to bigger cities, $1,500 a month practically gets you a mansion in North Carolina.

For that price, you can get a whopping 620 square feet in Seattle, 510 square feet in Washington, D.C., 350 square feet in New York and 340 square feet in San Francisco.