SC Senate passes bill to make electrocution the main option for the death penalty

The South Carolina State Senate passed a bill that would change the default penalty of death to be done by electrocution.

The bill stems from a lack of obtaining the drug used for lethal injection. Death row inmates can choose whether they want to die by lethal injection or electrocution. However, under the newly passed bill if the drug is not available or if inmates refrain from choosing, they will be killed by electrocution.

The bill passed through the Senate on Wednesday and was introduced to the House. It was then referred to the Judiciary Committee. You can find more information about the bill here.

According to the South Carolina Department of Corrections, there are 36 inmates on death row. Two of those inmates who are waiting for capital punishment are from York County.

Mar-Reece Hughes was convicted in 1995 for the killing of York County Deputy Brent McCants. James D. Robertson was convicted of murder in 1999 and sentenced to death.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.