Sex offender charged with failing to notify Iredell Co deputies of address change

A registered sex offender who was wanted for failing to notify a change in address has been arrested.

According to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office, 43-year-old Matthew Wayne Stacks had reportedly moved from his home on Sullivan Road in Statesville on Feb. 27 without notifying deputies. That's when deputies issued a warrant for his arrest.

Deputies say Stacks was then entered as a "wanted person" nationwide and he was added to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office Most Wanted list.

On Monday, Stacks was arrested in Mecklenburg County. The U.S. Marshal's Office assisted deputies in the arrest.

He was charged with failure to notify of an address change and is being held in the Mecklenburg County Detention Center without bond, deputies say.

Deputies say Stacks was placed on the North Carolina Sex Offender Registry in 2012 after being convicted of second-degree exploitation of a minor.

