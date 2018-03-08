Man arrested after traffic stop, facing weapon charges

A Cabarrus County man was arrested in Salisbury Wednesday for reportedly having a gun as a felon.

According to the Salisbury Police Department, 30-year-old John Calvin Sifford, of Concord, was charged with possessing a firearm by a felon and carrying a concealed weapon.

Officers said they had information that Sifford was allegedly involved in drug trafficking and weapon offenses. Police say officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in which Sifford was a passenger. Police then reportedly found Sifford possessing a gun, officers say.

He was given a $1,000,000 bond. At the time of the arrest, Sifford was reportedly out on bond on second-degree murder, drug and weapon charges, according to police.

The Rowan County Sheriff's Department, Homeland Security and the ATF assisted in Sifford's arrest.

If you have any information, you can call Salisbury police at 704-638-5333.

