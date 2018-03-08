Pipe repair shuts down several lanes on east Charlotte road

Multiple lanes on a east Charlotte road are shut down Thursday morning due to a pipe repair.

According to Charlotte Water, the inbound lanes in the 2400 block of North Tryon Street are closed. Officials said the outbound lanes are being used as one lane in each direction.

2200-2400 North Tryon Street (near 26th Street) - both inbound lanes closed for pipe repair. Outbound lanes are used as one lane each direction. #clttraffic — Charlotte Water (@CLTWater) March 8, 2018

It is unclear when the lanes will reopen.

