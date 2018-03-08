Pipe repair shuts down several lanes on east Charlotte road - | WBTV Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

Multiple lanes on a east Charlotte road are shut down Thursday morning due to a pipe repair. 

According to Charlotte Water, the inbound lanes in the 2400 block of North Tryon Street are closed. Officials said the outbound lanes are being used as one lane in each direction. 

It is unclear when the lanes will reopen. 

