BLOG: Freezing morning temperatures, snow showers continue in High Country

The chilly pattern of late will continue Thursday, with partly sunny skies and a high close to 50 degrees. The breeze will still be noticeable, but not as strong as Wednesday. Friday will be similar, with near-freezing overnight lows and afternoon highs in the low 50s.

Meantime, in the mountains, most schools are opening late Thursday morning, as snow showers continue. Temperatures in the High Country will rise no more than about 32 and another inch or two of snow could still show up Thursday, particularly the highest elevations.

The weekend will bring another round of rain, with the primary focus on Sunday. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 60s but it will be mainly cloudy but with only scattered showers. The rain chance goes up at night and Sunday looks like a wash-out as of now with highs falling back to the 50s.

Cooler-than-average weather looks to continue through at least the middle part of next week.

In the meantime, enjoy the sunny end to this week.

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

