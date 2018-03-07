Organization offers scholarship opportunity dedicated to fallen CMPD officers

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, an organization is offering a scholarship opportunity dedicated to two officers who were killed in 2007.

Charlotte’s Finest Legacy Foundation announced the 2018 CMPD Officers Clark and Shelton Scholarship Opportunity.

These scholarships were created in memory of CMPD Officers Clark and Shelton who were killed in the line of duty on April 1, 2007.

Charlotte’s Finest Legacy Foundation will award two $2,500 one time scholarships.

Below is the criteria regarding eligibility of applicants.

If you know a high school senior or a current college student interested in a career in law enforcement, please feel free to forward this information.

Eligibility Criteria includes but is not limited to:

Applicant who wishes to pursue a career in law enforcement.

Applicant must be a high school senior OR a currently enrolled college student.

Students interested in a career in law enforcement without a family member employed at a law enforcement agency are encouraged to apply for the scholarship.

Scholarship award must be used for qualified expenses:

Tuition and fees required to enroll at the Qualified Educational Institution.

Books, supplies and equipment required by all students for courses at the Qualified Educational Institution.

Rent, travel expenses, meal plan, any special equipment specifically required in the course synopsis such as computers.

The application is available here.

The application deadline is April 30, 2018.

For questions related to the scholarship please contact Jennifer Shelton at jshelton2884@gmail.com or Susan Manassah at smanassah@cmpd.org.

