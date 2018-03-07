Vigil held for Charlotte teen killed in weekend shooting

More than 100 people gathered at Sedgefield Middle School to mourn the death of a Charlotte teenager Wednesday night.

17-year-old Daquan Shannon was shot and killed Sunday at a QuikTrip near Central Avenue in Charlotte. It is unclear who shot and killed him.

Shannon’s cousin, Mario Black, is the founder of the Million Youth March of Charlotte and Salisbury. The organization works to prevent youth violence. Black organized Wednesday’s vigil. He said it was a positive event, but the victim’s family won’t be at peace until they know who killed Shannon.

“The full release won’t come until justice is served and someone is arrested for what has taken place,” said Black.

Dozens of Shannon’s loved ones and friends gathered on the football field behind Sedgefield Middle School for the vigil. Many people hugged and cried during the service. Several in attendance wore shirts screen printed with images of Shannon.

A common message was expressed by those at the vigil – if you know something, say something.

“I’ve said it, and I’ve said it, and I’ve said it. If you’ve seen something or you’ve heard something, if you know something please contact the authorities,” said Black.

Anyone with information about this case should contact the CMPD.

A homegoing service for Shannon will be held Thursday afternoon.

