Part of street closed after pedestrian struck, injured in east Charlotte

Part of a street in east Charlotte is closed after a pedestrian was struck by a car Wednesday night.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened in the 2300 block of Village Lake Drive.

The person was transported by Medic, and CMPD says Village Lake Drive is closed temporarily.

Traffic Alert: Village Lake Drive near Independence Blvd is currently closed due to a traffic accident. Drivers can use Sardis Rd as an alternate route. — CMPD News (@CMPD) March 8, 2018

Officers advise drivers to use Sardis Road as an alternate route as they work to clear the scene.

This is a developing story and no further information has been released.

