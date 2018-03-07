Part of street closed after pedestrian struck, injured in east C - | WBTV Charlotte

Part of street closed after pedestrian struck, injured in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

Part of a street in east Charlotte is closed after a pedestrian was struck by a car Wednesday night.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened in the 2300 block of Village Lake Drive.

The person was transported by Medic, and CMPD says Village Lake Drive is closed temporarily.

Officers advise drivers to use Sardis Road as an alternate route as they work to clear the scene.

This is a developing story and no further information has been released.

