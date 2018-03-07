Freezy night

Hello everyone. This is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom, getting ready for our 11:00 broadcast.
We could reach freezing temperatures overnight in Charlotte. Peach crop growers are concerned, and folks in the mountains spent the day watching snowflakes fall. The northeast is getting slammed with snow from Pennsylvania to Maine.
The 9-year old boy who had his specialized sports wheelchair stolen will get a new one thanks to unnamed people connected to the Carolina Panthers. Noah told us his chair was his second set of legs and is thrilled he’ll be able to play basketball with his wheelchair team again.
An accidental shooting at a Birmingham, Alabama shooting after class today. One 17-year old girl was killed, and a 17-year old boy is in critical condition tonight. We’re hoping to get more details from police later tonight.
Reporter Amanda Foster has uncovered a 200+ page state report detailing how a Charlotte children’s mental health center “lost total control” during patient riots. At one point, patients were breaking furniture and using the pieces as weapons. Staff huddled in a corner, afraid for their lives.
A tribute to long-time voice of the UNC Tar Heels, Woody Durham, who passed away at age 76 today. Woody was a giant of sports broadcasting—someone I always looked up to for his professionalism and longevity. He spent 40 years behind the baby blue microphone and was named NC Sportscaster of the year 13 times. When Woody realized the end might be near, he implored his son, Wes, to broadcast tonight’s ACC games as scheduled.
It’s all when you join us for WBTV News at 11:00 tonight!
More than 100 people gathered at Sedgefield Middle School to mourn the death of a Charlotte teenager Wednesday night. 17-year-old Daquan Shannon was shot and killed Sunday at a QuikTrip near Central Avenue in Charlotte.More >>
More than 100 people gathered at Sedgefield Middle School to mourn the death of a Charlotte teenager Wednesday night. 17-year-old Daquan Shannon was shot and killed Sunday at a QuikTrip near Central Avenue in Charlotte. It is unclear who shot and killed him.More >>
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened on Village Lake Drive near Independence Boulevard.More >>
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened on Village Lake Drive near Independence Boulevard.More >>
According to emergency officials, the crash happened near WT Harris Boulevard and Old Statesville Road.More >>
According to emergency officials, the crash happened near WT Harris Boulevard and Old Statesville Road.More >>
According to officials, the fire happened in the 6500 block of South Boulevard.More >>
According to officials, the fire happened in the 6500 block of South Boulevard.More >>
Theft at construction sites is an on-going problem for police. Crooks just seem to find opportunity when a business least expects it, even on a Sunday afternoon in front of high definition surveillance cameras.More >>
Theft at construction sites is an on-going problem for police. Crooks just seem to find opportunity when a business least expects it, even on a Sunday afternoon in front of high definition surveillance cameras.More >>