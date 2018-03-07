Freezy night

Hello everyone. This is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom, getting ready for our 11:00 broadcast.

We could reach freezing temperatures overnight in Charlotte. Peach crop growers are concerned, and folks in the mountains spent the day watching snowflakes fall. The northeast is getting slammed with snow from Pennsylvania to Maine.

The 9-year old boy who had his specialized sports wheelchair stolen will get a new one thanks to unnamed people connected to the Carolina Panthers. Noah told us his chair was his second set of legs and is thrilled he’ll be able to play basketball with his wheelchair team again.

An accidental shooting at a Birmingham, Alabama shooting after class today. One 17-year old girl was killed, and a 17-year old boy is in critical condition tonight. We’re hoping to get more details from police later tonight.

Reporter Amanda Foster has uncovered a 200+ page state report detailing how a Charlotte children’s mental health center “lost total control” during patient riots. At one point, patients were breaking furniture and using the pieces as weapons. Staff huddled in a corner, afraid for their lives.

A tribute to long-time voice of the UNC Tar Heels, Woody Durham, who passed away at age 76 today. Woody was a giant of sports broadcasting—someone I always looked up to for his professionalism and longevity. He spent 40 years behind the baby blue microphone and was named NC Sportscaster of the year 13 times. When Woody realized the end might be near, he implored his son, Wes, to broadcast tonight’s ACC games as scheduled.

It’s all when you join us for WBTV News at 11:00 tonight!