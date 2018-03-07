Fire breaks out at building in south Charlotte - | WBTV Charlotte

Fire breaks out at building in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

Crews responded to a a fire at a building in south Charlotte Wednesday night.

According to officials, the fire happened in the 6500 block of South Boulevard.

There were no injuries reported and firefighters controlled the fire in 23 minutes.

Flames were showing from the commercial building when crews arrived.

This fire is under investigation and no further information has been released.

