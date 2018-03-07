Fire breaks out at building in south Charlotte

Crews responded to a a fire at a building in south Charlotte Wednesday night.

According to officials, the fire happened in the 6500 block of South Boulevard.

There were no injuries reported and firefighters controlled the fire in 23 minutes.

Update Structure Fire; 6500 South Blvd; 27 firefighters controlled fire in 23 minutes; no injuries reported; under investigation — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) March 8, 2018

Flames were showing from the commercial building when crews arrived.

This fire is under investigation and no further information has been released.

