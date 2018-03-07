WBTV Sports Overtime: Forest Hills prepares for the 2A basketball state title game

What a season it has been thus far for the Forest Hills Yellow Jackets. They are 29-2 and will play in the 2A state title game for the first time since 1964.
For more on the Yellow Jackets and how they are preparing for the big game in Chapel Hill, check out this edition of WBTV Sports Overtime.
