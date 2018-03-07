Person, Medic employee injured after car collides with ambulance in north Charlotte

One person and a medic employee were injured after a car collided with an ambulance in north Charlotte Wednesday night.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the crash happened near WT Harris Boulevard and Old Statesville Road.

At the time of the crash, there were two Medic employees in the ambulance. The ambulance was en route to a call.

Immediately after the collision, additional ambulances from Medic, along with CMPD, responded to the scene.

Medic transported the person from the other vehicle and the medic employee to Carolinas Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The accident is under investigation by Medic and CMPD.

No further information has been released.

