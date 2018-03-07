Crime Stoppers: Two men steal tools from construction site in daylight

Theft at construction sites is an on-going problem for police. Crooks just seem to find opportunity when a business least expects it, even on a Sunday afternoon in front of high definition surveillance cameras.

The Blythe Brothers Asphalt plant on Old Statesville road doesn't have a fence or a guard shack. So it was easy for two young men to take a Sunday afternoon stroll out back.

"They obviously knew the business was closed so they picked the perfect opportunity for them to see what they could get," said CMPD Detective Brandon Miller.

Unfortunately, an employee had forgotten to lock the storage box for the weekend. One of the men quickly discovered the mistake and they went it.

In a very short time, one comes out with what appears to be a power grinder. He takes it to his truck which is hidden from view.

The other man has found something much harder to handle.

"He pulls out this giant welder here, the biggest and most expensive piece of equipment he was able to get from this trailer," Miller said.

He rolls this welding cart through the mud to the truck.

"They had a vehicle waiting, I'm not sure why they didn't just drive the vehicle up, because it looks like a heavy piece of machinery," Miller added.

Eventually, the idea dawns on his partner, who backs up and almost hits him. He hops out and it takes both men to muscle the welding cart into the truck. But they're not finished yet.

"I guess initially they saw some other items they thought were maybe worth something. They go back into the trailer to get the rest of those items," Miller said.

This time, it's a very heavy chest of hand tools. The total loss is estimated at $2,500. Unfortunately, evidence clues are scarce.

"As good as the video is, we weren't able to get a license plate off the video itself, but we do have the description of an older model white GMC pickup truck, there is a little bit of paint peeling at the top of the truck and it has a darker front passenger side wheel," Miller said.

Detective Miller says police are looking at these same two men as possible suspects in one or two other similar construction site thefts.

If you think you know him or anything about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 and earn a cash reward up to $1,000 without leaving your name.

