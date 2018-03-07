Country star Cole Swindell gets a few fast laps at Charlotte Motor Speedway

More than 100 people gathered at Sedgefield Middle School to mourn the death of a Charlotte teenager Wednesday night. 17-year-old Daquan Shannon was shot and killed Sunday at a QuikTrip near Central Avenue in Charlotte.More >>
More than 100 people gathered at Sedgefield Middle School to mourn the death of a Charlotte teenager Wednesday night. 17-year-old Daquan Shannon was shot and killed Sunday at a QuikTrip near Central Avenue in Charlotte. It is unclear who shot and killed him.More >>
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened on Village Lake Drive near Independence Boulevard.More >>
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened on Village Lake Drive near Independence Boulevard.More >>
According to emergency officials, the crash happened near WT Harris Boulevard and Old Statesville Road.More >>
According to emergency officials, the crash happened near WT Harris Boulevard and Old Statesville Road.More >>
According to officials, the fire happened in the 6500 block of South Boulevard.More >>
According to officials, the fire happened in the 6500 block of South Boulevard.More >>
Theft at construction sites is an on-going problem for police. Crooks just seem to find opportunity when a business least expects it, even on a Sunday afternoon in front of high definition surveillance cameras.More >>
Theft at construction sites is an on-going problem for police. Crooks just seem to find opportunity when a business least expects it, even on a Sunday afternoon in front of high definition surveillance cameras.More >>