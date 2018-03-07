Huntersville food truck owner returns after being shot

December 3, 2017 might have been the last day of Touche Young’s life. That’s the day he was shot by a pair of robbers who took all his money.

“Being shot I would have never imagined that would happen to me in a million years. Because of my character,” Young said.

Young is popular among his customers and friends. His business, Smoke and Go BBQ, runs out of a food truck that’s often parked at Highway 73 and West Catawba Avenue in Huntersville.

The shooting not only put his life in jeopardy, it took his income and job for three months while he healed.

On Wednesday, Smoke and Go returned to its usual spot in the parking lot of Cashion’s Corner gas station.

Customers were thrilled to see their favorite eatery back in business. Many people had no idea why Young had been missing.

When Young opened his truck Wednesday morning, his emotions almost got the best of him. Surviving such an ordeal has given him a new perspective on life.

“I almost started crying. Tears of joy. It could have been the other way around. I could have been paralyzed. I could have bled to death,” Young said.

He’s recovered and doing fine now, but with a whole new attitude. “This is my year,” Young said.

For more information about Smoke and Go BBQ, check out their Facebook page.

