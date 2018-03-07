WBTV Sports Overtime: Carolina Energy preparing for their first season

Arena football is back in the Queen City as the Carolina Energy are hard at work preparing for the season opener on March 24th.
The team held their media day today at their new home Bojangles' Coliseum.
For more on the team, check out this edition of WBTV Sports Overtime.
