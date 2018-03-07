Is a four-day school week the answer to low teacher pay?

According to emergency officials, the crash happened near WT Harris Boulevard and Old Statesville Road.More >>
According to emergency officials, the crash happened near WT Harris Boulevard and Old Statesville Road.More >>
According to officials, the fire happened in the 6500 block of South Boulevard.More >>
According to officials, the fire happened in the 6500 block of South Boulevard.More >>
Theft at construction sites is an on-going problem for police. Crooks just seem to find opportunity when a business least expects it, even on a Sunday afternoon in front of high definition surveillance cameras.More >>
Theft at construction sites is an on-going problem for police. Crooks just seem to find opportunity when a business least expects it, even on a Sunday afternoon in front of high definition surveillance cameras.More >>
Livingstone College is on the air. Tune in to WLJZ 107.1 FM, the heart and soul of Blue Bear nation, for music, campus news and updates on the happenings of Livingstone College.More >>
Livingstone College is on the air. Tune in to WLJZ 107.1 FM, the heart and soul of Blue Bear nation, for music, campus news and updates on the happenings of Livingstone College.More >>
A newly released state report shows how ten child residents of Strategic Behavioral Center escaped New Year’s Day, leading to the loss of new patient admissions and a $20,000 fine.More >>
A newly released state report shows how ten child residents of Strategic Behavioral Center escaped New Year’s Day, leading to the loss of new patient admissions and a $20,000 fine.More >>