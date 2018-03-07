Report of sexual assault on CPCC campus sparks investigation

An investigation is underway after the report of a sexual assault on the CPCC campus in February.

According to school officials, CPCC College Security Services is investigating the report of the sexual assault that allegedly occurred on Central Campus, the afternoon of Feb. 26.

According to the report, which security services received Wednesday, a male student pushed a female student into a campus building's second-floor stairwell area and touched her inappropriately.

The students involved were reportedly acquainted.

School officials say College Security Services and the college's Title IX office will continue the investigation.

If you have any information that could aid the investigation, please call Security Services at 704.330.6632.



This is an active investigation and no further information has been released.

