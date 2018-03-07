Wreck, overturned car at east Charlotte intersection - | WBTV Charlotte

Wreck, overturned car at east Charlotte intersection

(Source: WBTV/File) (Source: WBTV/File)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

Officials are responding to a crash at the intersection of The Plaza and Central Avenue. 

One car could be seen overturned near the intersection.

Officials have not confirmed if anyone has been injured as a result of the crash.

Drivers should expect traffic delays while in the area.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly