He’s ‘heartbroken’ he never got to propose. He’s giving the ring away – with a catch

A “heartbroken” Virginia man left standing with an engagement ring in hand has come up with a plan to dispose of the unwanted memento.

Steven Crocker has posted an offer on Facebook to give the $1,700 ring for free to anyone who needs it, with one small catch: You need to prove you’re hopelessly in love.

“I don’t want to give it away to just anyone. I want to give it to a guy or girl who is so in love with their significant other and wants to take the next step but cannot afford a ring,” posted Crocker, who lives in Virginia Beach, Virginia. “I don’t think that anyone on MY friends list falls in that category, but someone out there does, which is why sharing this post is very much appreciated. I’ll send it anywhere in the US where someone is head-over-heels.”

Crocker posted the offer at 1:30 in the morning on Monday and it began making headlines within a day, with many asking why the TV station production operator did not propose to his now ex-girlfriend. “No need to give the back story, but I am still heartbroken about it,” was his only explanation in the post.

Turns out she broke up with him one month before his elaborately planned proposal, according to the Virginian-Pilot. “She’s a big Harry Potter fan, so I had this big thing all planned at Universal Studios, all paid for and everything,” he told The Virginian Pilot.

“I tried selling this ring to a handful of places and was offered a very depreciated value that I didn’t want to take. It’s not about the money for me, it’s about love,” he wrote on Facebook. “And I’d hate to see a good ring go to waste...I am very aware of the possibility of being scammed for a free ring, but since this is about love I’m going to try to look past that.”

Crocker says he has no ill will toward his ex and has even posted a Facebook warning to commenters not to insult her. “She is a phenomenal person and doesn’t deserve anything bad to be said about her. Life happens. It’s okay. This gesture is bigger than her or me,” says his Facebook post.

He also says he let her know in advance about his plan to give the ring away. “Regardless of what happened, I still care for her deeply and she knows I would never do anything to hurt her.”

Crocker concludes his Facebook post by saying anyone who is cash-strapped and hopelessly in love can email him at stevenmcrocker46@gmail.com.

The ring is size 3.5, made of 14K gold with a 1/2 carat stone.

“Show me pictures of you and your significant other, tell me how you fell in love, tell me their favorite color; whatever you think will convince me of sending this ring to you. I’ll sit down with some friends one day and we’ll pick a lucky person,” he says.

Response to his post has been wide ranging, including some offering consolation for his heartbreak and at least one woman who wanted to introduce him to her daughter, reported the Virginian-Pilot.

“You’re a sweet man and God willing, you will find the right one,” posted Jenny Calhoun on Facebook.

“I pray you find your one true love again...Don’t give up. You aren’t alone,” wrote Tiffany Dew in response to his post.