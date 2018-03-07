Traffic stop revealed drugs and a weapon in Iredell Co.

“The love is unreal!” That tearful reaction from Jessica Martin Wednesday afternoon when she found out her son’s stolen wheelchair will be replaced with a brand new one by an anonymous donor with the Carolina Panthers.More >>
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they arrested 56-year-old Warren Lee Caldwell last week following a positive DNA match.More >>
Schools in Watauga County and Avery County were closed for students Wednesday due to snow.More >>
Officials are responding to a crash at the intersection of The Plaza and Central Avenue. One car could be seen overturned near the intersection. Officials have not confirmed if anyone has been injured as a result of the crash. Drivers should expect traffic delays while in the area. Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.More >>
Firefighters say the crash happened on Union Road near the county line, completely closing the area for a time.More >>
