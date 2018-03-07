Traffic stop revealed drugs and a weapon in Iredell Co.

Iredell County deputies arrested a man after a traffic stop revealed drugs and a weapon in the car.

Julian Giavanni Johnson was arrested Saturday around 10:30 p.m. after he was pulled over for a traffic violation. While the deputy was speaking with Johnson, he could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from the car, according to police.

Deputies searched the car and located a loaded firearm and Promethazine. The firearm was stolen out of Greensboro, police say.

Johnson was arrested and charged with felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony possession of stolen firearm, misdemeanor carrying concealed weapon and misdemeanor possession of schedule V.

