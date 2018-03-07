Multi-vehicle crash shuts down road in Gastonia

A three-vehicle crash shut down a road in Gastonia Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters say the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on Union Road near the county line, completely closing the area for a time.

L51, 519 & C51 working a 3 vehicle accident. No injuries. Union Road is completely blocked at the County line. Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/VAH1GjiCWn — UnionRoadVFD (@UnionRoadVFD) March 7, 2018

The road was reopened around 4:15 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

There's no word on what caused the crash.

