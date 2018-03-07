Multi-vehicle crash shuts down road in Gastonia - | WBTV Charlotte

A three-vehicle crash shut down a road in Gastonia Wednesday afternoon. 

Firefighters say the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on Union Road near the county line, completely closing the area for a time.

The road was reopened around 4:15 p.m.

No injuries were reported. 

There's no word on what caused the crash. 

