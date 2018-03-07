Salisbury man wanted in VA caught by thorns after police chase in Alexander Co.

A Salisbury man wanted on attempted murder and arson charges in Virginia was arrested after a short police chase in Alexander County Wednesday.

Anthony Jamille Lewis, 38, is charged with fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, failure to display a registration plate, and driving while license revoked, on top of the Virginia charges.

The arrest came after Alexander County deputies saw an Isuzu Rodeo without a tag. When the deputies tried to stop the vehicle they say the driver, identified as Lewis, refused to pull over. After a short chase, officials say Lewis turned onto a dead-end road, stopped the car, and tried to run away on foot.

Lewis was then "caught in some thorns in a wooded area" and taken into custody, according to the report.

He is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center without bond.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.