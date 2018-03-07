Salisbury man wanted in VA caught by thorns after police chase i - | WBTV Charlotte

Salisbury man wanted in VA caught by thorns after police chase in Alexander Co.

Lewis (Alexander County Sheriff's Office) Lewis (Alexander County Sheriff's Office)
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

A Salisbury man wanted on attempted murder and arson charges in Virginia was arrested after a short police chase in Alexander County Wednesday.

Anthony Jamille Lewis, 38, is charged with fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, failure to display a registration plate, and driving while license revoked, on top of the Virginia charges.

The arrest came after Alexander County deputies saw an Isuzu Rodeo without a tag. When the deputies tried to stop the vehicle they say the driver, identified as Lewis, refused to pull over. After a short chase, officials say Lewis turned onto a dead-end road, stopped the car, and tried to run away on foot.

Lewis was then "caught in some thorns in a wooded area" and taken into custody, according to the report.

He is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center without bond.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly