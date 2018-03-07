There will be a ‘planet parade’ in the sky this week. Here’s how to watch.

Early risers can watch the moon fall in line in the southeastern sky with Jupiter, Mars, Saturn before dawn on Thursday. (Katherine Jones | The Charlotte Observer)

Sometimes, the saying goes, the planets just align. One of those rare times will come before dawn Thursday.

That’s when early risers can watch the moon fall in line in the southeastern sky with Jupiter, Mars, Saturn.

The planet parade, as astronomy geeks call it, will actually be in view for much of March, AccuWeather reports. Pluto will join the other three planets in the southern sky but is too dim to see without a telescope.

The moon will pass by the planets on several nights in mid-March, AccuWeather said, but will fall between Jupiter and Mars before dawn Thursday.

If you’d rather sleep in, Venus and Mercury will be visible in the western sky just after sunset this month, the Weather Channel reports.