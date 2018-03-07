Multiple people detained after reported 'jump and run' in west Charlotte

Multiple people were detained after a police situation involving a reported "jump and run" in west Charlotte Wednesday.

Police said the incident began before 11 a.m. near the intersection of Morris Field Drive and Carolina Avenue, but did not say what led to the initial call.

A short time later, officers said that "multiple subjects" were detained on Old Dowd Road near Boyer Street. There is no word on what charges could be filed.

From WBTV's Sky3, a large police presence could be seen in the area.

No further information has been released.

