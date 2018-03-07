Appeals court rejects Duke Energy’s bid for 50-year license to manage Catawba River

Woody Durham, who served for 40 years as the “Voice of the Tar Heels” on radio, has died at the age of 76.More >>
Woody Durham, who served for 40 years as the “Voice of the Tar Heels” on radio, has died at the age of 76.More >>
Amazon Echo users say the device's voice assistant, Alexa, has been randomly laughing and it's sort of terrifying, multiple media outlets report.More >>
Amazon Echo users say the device's voice assistant, Alexa, has been randomly laughing and it's sort of terrifying, multiple media outlets report.More >>
Nearly a year after a 9-month-old baby was pronounced dead in Rock Hill, her parents and grandparents have all been charged in connection with her death.More >>
Nearly a year after a 9-month-old baby was pronounced dead in Rock Hill, her parents and grandparents have all been charged in connection with her death.More >>
The two-vehicle wreck happened around 7:45 a.m. at the intersection of SC-324 and Mockingbird Lane.More >>
The two-vehicle wreck happened around 7:45 a.m. at the intersection of SC-324 and Mockingbird Lane.More >>