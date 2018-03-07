Gastonia water main repair to impact 1,000 overnight

A water main repair in Gastonia is expected to impact around 1,000 homes and business overnight.

The City of Gastonia says the water main repairs will begin at 10 p.m. Wednesday in the 5200 block of Wilkinson Boulevard.

"An estimated 1,000 business and residential customers will be affected in eastern Gastonia and portions of Cramerton and McAdenville," Gastonia officials say.

Two Rivers Utilities estimates water service will be restored by 5 a.m. Thursday.

Anyone with questions is asked to call 704-214-9126.

