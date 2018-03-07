Sex offender charged in 1990s rape cases

A registered sex offender accused of raping two teenage girls in the 1990s has been charged.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they arrested 56-year-old Warren Lee Caldwell last week following a positive DNA match.

Caldwell is accused of sexually assaulting two teens who were 17 and 18 at the time.

The #CMPD Cold Case Sexual Assault Unit has charged a man with raping two teenage girls in the 1990s. Warren Lee Caldwell, 56, was arrested last week. pic.twitter.com/GMP5Oe9dal — CMPD News (@CMPD) March 7, 2018

The 18-year-old reported a man, later identified as Caldwell, sexually assaulted her and robbed her on Oct. 16, 1990. It happened around 3:32 a.m.

The 17-year-old told police she was waiting at a bus stop on Feb. 4, 1994, when Caldwell forced her into his vehicle, drove to another location and sexually assaulted her before letting her go. Police say it happened around 8:56 a.m. in the 2400 block of North Tryon Street.

"Caldwell is a registered sex offender who was convicted in 2002 of Indecent Liberties with a Child," CMPD tweeted. "He has been arrested more than 50 times, but was not incarcerated at the time of his arrest."

DNA evidence confirmed Caldwell was the suspect in both cases, police say.

Caldwell is charged with two counts of second-degree rape, common law robbery, and first-degree kidnapping.

Anyone with additional information in these cases is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

