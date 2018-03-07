Campers call for help after waking up to snow-covered trails on - | WBTV Charlotte

Campers call for help after waking up to snow-covered trails on Grandfather Mountain

GRANDFATHER MOUNTAIN, NC (WBTV) -

Three campers who went hiking on Grandfather mountain Tuesday night had to be helped off the mountain Wednesday.

Officials say the three were camping off of Pinnacle Trail and woke up surrounded by snow. The campers called to get someone to lead them out, as the trail was covered. 

No one was hurt.  

