Campers call for help after waking up to snow-covered trails on Grandfather Mountain

Three campers who went hiking on Grandfather mountain Tuesday night had to be helped off the mountain Wednesday.

Officials say the three were camping off of Pinnacle Trail and woke up surrounded by snow. The campers called to get someone to lead them out, as the trail was covered.

Three campers on grandfather mountain awoke to find the trail covered in snow. They did not want to chance taking wrong turn...called for help, and a crew led them out. Officials aren’t calling it a rescue. Just a mission to help them find their way out. All are OK pic.twitter.com/VNXYHQAmvr — Steve Ohnesorge WBTV (@WBTVSteveO) March 7, 2018

No one was hurt.

