Man arrested for attempted robbery at home where teen was fatally shot, sheriff says

A man has been arrested in connection with an attempted armed robbery at a home in Catawba County.

According to the Catawba County Sheriff's Office, several men drove to a home in the 4000 block of Fairview Drive in Maiden Wednesday night. The sheriff says one of the men left the vehicle with a gun and reportedly tried to rob a person who was inside the home.

The sheriff says the man then ran out of the door after a failed robbery attempt and fled the scene in the car. The man allegedly fired multiple shots onto the ground as he left, the sheriff said.

A short time later, a deputy reportedly saw the vehicle and witnessed two weapons being thrown out, according to the sheriff. The deputy then pulled the men over and reportedly found a small amount of marijuana, the sheriff said.

No one was injured in the incident.

Jose Luis Ramirez-Barreto was charged with attempted robbery. He was given a $100,000 bond.

No one else has been charged in the incident.

The attempted armed robbery occurred at the same home where a teen was fatally shot in February. Deputies say 17-year-old Shane Cauthen allegedly approached the home to rob another 17-year-old who lived there.

PREVIOUS: Sheriff: Teen who shot, killed other teen in Catawba County acted in self defense

Cauthen, says the sheriff, shot at the teen. The teen then pulled out a weapon and fired back, striking Cauthen several times. Cauthen was taken to Carolinas Medical Center-Lincoln where he died a short time later.

RELATED: No charges in teen shooting death, tense confrontation results

Cauthen's mother wanted charges to be filed against the other teenager but investigators determined that the shooting was justified and was a case of self-defense.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.