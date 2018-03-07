Amazon Alexa's 'bone chillingly creepy' unprompted laugh is terr - | WBTV Charlotte

Amazon Alexa's 'bone chillingly creepy' unprompted laugh is terrifying some

(WBTV) -

Amazon Echo users say the device's personal voice assistant, Alexa, has been randomly laughing and it's sort of terrifying, multiple media outlets report.

According to a Buzzfeed article, owners of Amazon Echo devices are hearing "bone chillingly creepy" laughter coming from the device.

One person posted a video on Youtube of Amazon Alexa saying, "Ha,Ha,Ha" unpromptedly. 

More Amazon Echo users have posted their personal experiences regarding the random laughter on social media. 

Buzzfeed states that Amazon has not responded to questions about the incident. 

