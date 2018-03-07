Amazon Alexa's 'bone chillingly creepy' unprompted laugh is terrifying some

Amazon Echo users say the device's personal voice assistant, Alexa, has been randomly laughing and it's sort of terrifying, multiple media outlets report.

According to a Buzzfeed article, owners of Amazon Echo devices are hearing "bone chillingly creepy" laughter coming from the device.

One person posted a video on Youtube of Amazon Alexa saying, "Ha,Ha,Ha" unpromptedly.

More Amazon Echo users have posted their personal experiences regarding the random laughter on social media.

So Alexa decided to laugh randomly while I was in the kitchen. Freaked @SnootyJuicer and I out. I thought a kid was laughing behind me. pic.twitter.com/6dblzkiQHp — CaptHandlebar (@CaptHandlebar) February 23, 2018

Scariest thing just happened: I’m watching the biathlon for the olympics and I said “it must be even harder for them because it’s a flat surface” and my Amazon alexa LAUGHED out of no where and it was such a creepy laugh and my mom and I lost it — ashleigh (@ashleighcorby) February 18, 2018

WHY DID MY ALEXA JUST LAUGH OUT OF THE BLUE?!?!?!? — Kyle Fitzy Shanklin (@kylefitzy8) March 4, 2018

I’m genuinely terrified. No one said her name, and all of a sudden SHE LAUGHED out of NOWHERE — Kyle Fitzy Shanklin (@kylefitzy8) March 4, 2018

Having an office conversation about pretty confidential stuff and Alexa just laughed. Anybody else ever have that?



It didn't chime as if we had accidentally triggered her to wake. She simply just laughed. It was really creepy. — David Woodland (@DavidSven) March 1, 2018

Lying in bed about to fall asleep when Alexa on my Amazon Echo Dot lets out a very loud and creepy laugh... there’s a good chance I get murdered tonight. — Gavin Hightower (@GavinHightower) February 26, 2018

Buzzfeed states that Amazon has not responded to questions about the incident.

