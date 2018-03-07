Water outage expected to impact several Union County residents

A water outage is expected to affect several Union County residents Wednesday morning.

According to Union County Public Works, the water outage will affect people who live near New Salem Road, Lawyers Road, Salem Pointe Drive, Shelby Drive and Cheshire Glen in Monroe.

Officials tweeted about the outage shortly before 8 a.m.

Water outage for some of New Salem Rd, Lawyers Rd, Salem Pointe Dr, Shelby Dr, and Cheshire Glen from approximately 9 AM - 2 PM. Fixing a damaged water valve. — Union County PW (@UnionCountyPW) March 7, 2018

The outage is expected to last between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Crews said they were fixing a damaged water valve.

