Water outage expected to impact several Union County residents

The City of Gastonia says the water main repairs will begin at 10 p.m. in the 5200 block of Wilkinson Boulevard.More >>
The City of Gastonia says the water main repairs will begin at 10 p.m. in the 5200 block of Wilkinson Boulevard.More >>
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they arrested 56-year-old Warren Lee Caldwell last week following a positive DNA match.More >>
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they arrested 56-year-old Warren Lee Caldwell last week following a positive DNA match.More >>
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the investigation is happening on Atmore Street, where a man was pronounced dead.More >>
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the investigation is happening on Atmore Street, where a man was pronounced dead.More >>
A man has been arrested in connection with an attempted armed robbery at a home in Catawba County.More >>
A man has been arrested in connection with an attempted armed robbery at a home in Catawba County.More >>
Woody Durham, who served for 40 years as the “Voice of the Tar Heels” on radio, has died at the age of 76.More >>
Woody Durham, who served for 40 years as the “Voice of the Tar Heels” on radio, has died at the age of 76.More >>