Water outage expected to impact several Union County residents

MONROE, NC (WBTV) -

A water outage is expected to affect several Union County residents Wednesday morning. 

According to Union County Public Works, the water outage will affect people who live near New Salem Road, Lawyers Road, Salem Pointe Drive, Shelby Drive and Cheshire Glen in Monroe. 

Officials tweeted about the outage shortly before 8 a.m. 

The outage is expected to last between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Crews said they were fixing a damaged water valve. 

