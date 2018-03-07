Man shot, killed near NoDa ID'd

A man was found shot and killed near Charlotte's NoDa area Wednesday morning, prompting a homicide investigation.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they were called around 6:21 a.m. to a home in the 4100 block of Atmore Street, where officers found 37-year-old Damien Rashad Mack with a gunshot wound inside. Mack was pronounced dead on scene.

#CMPD Homicide Detectives are investigating a homicide in the North Tryon Division on Atmore Street. A male has been pronounced deceased at the scene. — CMPD News (@CMPD) March 7, 2018

The area is just off E Sugar Creek Road near The Plaza.

Detectives are collecting evidence and searching the area for any witnesses. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call detectives at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

