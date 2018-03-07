Watauga County Schools and Avery County Schools operating on two - | WBTV Charlotte

Watauga County Schools and Avery County Schools operating on two-hour delay Thursday

AVERY COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

Watauga County Schools and Avery County Schools will be operating on a two-hour delay Thursday due to weather.

Schools in Watauga County and Avery County were closed for students Wednesday due to snow.

According to school officials, buses will run Limited A routes in Watauga County.

No Saturday school has been planned for Watauga County students, officials said. 

Temperatures in the mountain areas will be in the 30s Wednesday, with wind gusts around 40 mph. 

