Watauga County, Avery County schools closed for students Wednesday

Schools in Watauga County and Avery County will be closed for students Wednesday due to snow.

According to officials with Watauga County, it will be an optional workday for teachers. The snow day program will open at 8:30 a.m., school officials tweeted.

CORRECTION: school is closed today for students but it is an optional teacher workday. No Saturday school planned at this point. We apologize for the confusion. The snow day program will open today at 8:30 a.m. — WataugaCountySchools (@WataugaSchools) March 7, 2018

No Saturday school has been planned for Watauga County students, officials said.

#Sow coming down at a good clip in Boone, NC this morning, @averyschools & @WataugaSchools are closed for students today. 30s all day, wind gusts to 40 mph. #NCwx pic.twitter.com/0oFrLM4MSV — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) March 7, 2018

Temperatures in the mountain areas will be in the 30s Wednesday, with wind gusts around 40 mph.

