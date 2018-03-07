Watauga County, Avery County schools closed for students Wednesd - | WBTV Charlotte

Watauga County, Avery County schools closed for students Wednesday

WATAUGA COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

Schools in Watauga County and Avery County will be closed for students Wednesday due to snow.

According to officials with Watauga County, it will be an optional workday for teachers. The snow day program will open at 8:30 a.m., school officials tweeted. 

No Saturday school has been planned for Watauga County students, officials said. 

Temperatures in the mountain areas will be in the 30s Wednesday, with wind gusts around 40 mph. 

