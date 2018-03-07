Schools announce delays, closings amid freezing temperatures - | WBTV Charlotte

Schools announce delays, closings amid freezing temperatures

AVERY COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

Several school districts in the High Country have issued delays or closings for students Thursday amid freezing temperatures. 

Avery County Schools, Ashe County Schools, Mitchell County Schools and Watauga County Schools are closed Thursday. Alleghany County Schools is operating on a two-hour delay Thursday.

Avery County Schools posted on Facebook saying the closure was due to overnight snowfall. 

School officials with Watauga County also tweeted about the closure. 

School officials in Watauga County said they plan to hold Saturday school "weather permitting." School officials initially issued a 2-hour delay for students who attend Watauga, Ashe, Mitchell and Avery County schools. 

Schools in Watauga County and Avery County were closed for students Wednesday due to snow. 

Temperatures in the mountain counties are in the 20s Thursday morning, with wind and snow showers. 

You can find the full list of delays and closures here

