Schools announce delays, closings amid freezing temperatures

Several school districts in the High Country have issued delays or closings for students Thursday amid freezing temperatures.

Avery County Schools, Ashe County Schools, Mitchell County Schools and Watauga County Schools are closed Thursday. Alleghany County Schools is operating on a two-hour delay Thursday.

Avery County Schools posted on Facebook saying the closure was due to overnight snowfall.

School officials with Watauga County also tweeted about the closure.

WCS will be closed for students and staff on Thurs., March 8. We will attempt hold Saturday school this week weather permitting, with a final decision by Friday afternoon. — WataugaCountySchools (@WataugaSchools) March 8, 2018

School officials in Watauga County said they plan to hold Saturday school "weather permitting." School officials initially issued a 2-hour delay for students who attend Watauga, Ashe, Mitchell and Avery County schools.

Schools in Watauga County and Avery County were closed for students Wednesday due to snow.

Temperatures in the mountain counties are in the 20s Thursday morning, with wind and snow showers.

2 Hour Delay for: @AsheCountyHS @WataugaSchools @averyschools & Mitchell County Schools. Snow showers continue in the mountains this morning, gusty breezes & cold temps in the 20s as well. More on @wbtv_news now. pic.twitter.com/AtMMrPtrPJ — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) March 8, 2018

You can find the full list of delays and closures here.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.