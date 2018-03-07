Schools announce delays, closings amid freezing temperatures

Several school districts in the High Country have issued delays or closings for students Thursday amid freezing temperatures.

Alleghany County Schools, Ashe County Schools and Mitchell County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay Thursday. Avery County Schools will be closed for students Thursday due to overnight snowfall.

Watauga County Schools will also be closed for students Friday, officials tweeted.

WCS will be closed for students and staff on Thurs., March 8. We will attempt hold Saturday school this week weather permitting, with a final decision by Friday afternoon. — WataugaCountySchools (@WataugaSchools) March 8, 2018

School officials in Watauga County said they are attempting to hold Saturday school "weather permitting." School officials initially issued a 2-hour delay for students who attend Watauga and Avery County schools.

Schools in Watauga County and Avery County were closed for students Wednesday due to snow.

Temperatures in the mountain counties are in the 20s Thursday morning, with wind and snow showers.

2 Hour Delay for: @AsheCountyHS @WataugaSchools @averyschools & Mitchell County Schools. Snow showers continue in the mountains this morning, gusty breezes & cold temps in the 20s as well. More on @wbtv_news now. pic.twitter.com/AtMMrPtrPJ — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) March 8, 2018

