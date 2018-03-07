Schools announce delays, closings amid freezing temperatures - | WBTV Charlotte

Schools announce delays, closings amid freezing temperatures

AVERY COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

Several school districts in the High Country have issued delays or closings for students Thursday amid freezing temperatures. 

Alleghany County Schools, Ashe County Schools and Mitchell County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay Thursday. Avery County Schools will be closed for students Thursday due to overnight snowfall. 

Watauga County Schools will also be closed for students Friday, officials tweeted. 

School officials in Watauga County said they are attempting to hold Saturday school "weather permitting." School officials initially issued a 2-hour delay for students who attend Watauga and Avery County schools. 

Schools in Watauga County and Avery County were closed for students Wednesday due to snow. 

Temperatures in the mountain counties are in the 20s Thursday morning, with wind and snow showers. 

You can find the full list of delays and closures here

